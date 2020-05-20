Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2028
The report on the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:
Growing demand for non-invasive, painless procedures such as catheterisation is expected to fuel revenue growth of the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market
3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner and hospital sub-segments are estimated to be the most lucrative segments in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market
The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner product type segment and hospital end user segment are the most lucrative segments in the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in North America region. Hospitals segment dominated the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in revenue terms in 2015 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Hospitals segment is the most attractive segment, with a market attractiveness index of 3.1 over the forecast period. The segment accounted for a market value share close to 70% in 2016 and is projected to account for more than 70% share by 2026 end. The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market, with an attractiveness index of 2.0 during the assessed period.
U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquires shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies
In January 2016, U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquired shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies, urological catheters and diabetic medical supplies. This acquisition has helped the company enhance its position in the healthcare market in the U.S. Over the past few years, the company has acquired several organisations such as Medicon, Inc., Medafor, Inc., Neomend, Inc., Lutonix, Inc., Medivance, Inc. etc., which has resulted in increased profitability.
Market share of key players
There are five key players operating in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market. Of these, Verathon Inc. and Signostics Inc. together account for around 85% of the global market revenues.
