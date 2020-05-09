Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Ubiquitous PIM Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2017 – 2025

New Study on the Global Ubiquitous PIM Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Ubiquitous PIM market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Ubiquitous PIM market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Ubiquitous PIM market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Ubiquitous PIM market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Ubiquitous PIM , surge in research and development and more.

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Ubiquitous PIM market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

There are various players in ubiquitous PIM market, some of the key players are Oracle Corporation, Informatica, Rivers, SAP AG, IBM Corporation, and Technologies, Inc., Stibo Systems, Adam Systems, Agility Multichannel, Pimcore, inRiver, Inc.

In North America value maximize by centralized master and reference data and then ongoing demands to gain meaningful insights from this consolidated master data has firmly driven the master data adoptions. And North America has always been very responsive in adopting new technologies like it has adopted ubiquitous PIM & others like integration of big data and BI tools within product information management solutions.

APAC is estimated to grow at the higher growth rate for the ubiquitous PIM software and service market due to the rising need of compliance and verification and indispensable requirement to have centrally managed data.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Ubiquitous PIM Market Segments

Ubiquitous PIM Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Ubiquitous PIM Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Ubiquitous PIM Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Ubiquitous PIM Market Value Chain

Ubiquitous PIM Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Ubiquitous PIM Market includes

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

