Global UV Lasers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global UV Lasers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global UV Lasers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
UV Laser is a device which emits the light in UV range. It has become the mainstream work horse in the industrial revolution. From research and development to biotechnology and beyond, UV Lasers is the backbone to manufacturing most of today’s consumer goods.
As for the global UV laser industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The top three manufacturers have 44.84% revenue market share in 2015. The USA giant Coherent, which has 17.44% market share in 2015, is the leader in the UV laser industry. The manufacturers following Coherent are Rofin and Spectra-Physics, which respectively has 14.80% and 12.59% market share globally. The Huaray Laser is the leader of China UV laser industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global UV Lasers Market
In 2019, the global UV Lasers market size was US$ 275.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 527.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.
Global UV Lasers Scope and Market Size
UV Lasers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV Lasers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the UV Lasers market is segmented into
Solid State Type
Semiconductor Type
Others
Segment by Application, the UV Lasers market is segmented into
Marking
Cutting and Drilling
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and UV Lasers Market Share Analysis
UV Lasers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, UV Lasers product introduction, recent developments, UV Lasers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Coherent
Rofin
Spectra-Physics
Videojet
AMADA
Lumentum
Oxide
DPSS Lasers
ProPhotonix
Huaray Laser
Delphilaser
Inngu Laser
Han’s Laser
RFH Laser
