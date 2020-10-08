Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Velcro (Hook & Loop) consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round “dots” or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive “ripping” sound.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption market, accounting for about 53% of market share in 2019, in terms of volume.

The Velcro (Hook & Loop) industry is relatively scattered. The leading players are Velcro Inc, 3M, APLIX Inc., Kuraray Group and YKK. The Top 5 accounted for about 51% of the global revenue share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market

The global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size is projected to reach US$ 2907.3 million by 2026, from US$ 2171.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Scope and Segment

Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Jieji

Tesa

ISHI-INDUSTRIES

Siddharth Filaments

Velcro (Hook & Loop) Breakdown Data by Type

Nylon

Polyester

Others

Velcro (Hook & Loop) Breakdown Data by Application

Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, China Taiwan and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Share Analysis

