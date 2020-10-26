Global Verified Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Verified Frequency Driver (VFD) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Verified Frequency Driver (VFD) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) is a type of motor controller that drives an electric motor by varying the frequency and voltage supplied to the electric motor.

Other names for a VFD are variable speed drive, adjustable speed drive, adjustable frequency drive, AC drive, Microdrive, and inverter.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.

Low Voltage (0-690V)

Medium Voltage (690V-3000V)

High Voltage (3 kV-10 kV)

Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Conveyors

Elevators

Extruders

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

ABB

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric

Yaskawa Electric

Mitsubishi

Hitachi Ltd

Danfoss

Toshiba

Fuji Electric

Rockwell Automation

Inovance

Hiconics

INVT

Slanvert

EURA Drives

