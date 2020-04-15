Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market to Record Significant Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Growing Pet Population and Climbing Pet Surgeries Prompt Growth in Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market

The growing cases of oral diseases in dogs and cats are creating the need for veterinary machines for dental surgery, thereby providing opportunities to the manufactures dealing in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market.

Foodborne & zoonotic diseases and bacterial infections result into critical conditions of animals, which are fueling the demand for the veterinary anesthesia equipment, needed to perform surgical procedures easily without any complications. With the growing affection for animals, people are increasing spending on veterinary products and practices.

Over time, the veterinary medicine field has experienced drastic technological developments, which may drive the veterinary anesthesia equipment market. In response to advanced anesthesiology, increasing number of animal health practitioners are opting for veterinary anesthesia equipment, fueling the demand of veterinary anesthesia equipment market.

Pet Owners Increasingly Focusing on Animal Health Care

These days, people are investing in pet insurance, which is further increasing the adoption of surgical practices for animals, thereby propelling the growth of the veterinary anesthesia equipment market. According to the 2017-2018 APPA National Pet Owners Survey Debut, 10% of dog owners and 5% of cat owners in the U.S. have health insurance for their pets, equating to roughly 9 million dogs and more than 4.5 million cats with insurance.

Growing Need of Anesthesia for Animals

Anesthesia is given to animals to deal with in-cooperative animals during diagnosis and therapeutic procedures. The key objective is to alleviate the surgical stress and pain management.

There are many ways of giving anesthesia to animals but most of the practitioners opt for anesthesia through air pressure using anesthesia machines. Anesthesia machines are safe, secure and are broadly used to handle the situation in a better way.

The fast changing technology has resulted into evolution of anesthesia machines from un-connected to easy-to-carry wireless devices. Embracing the fast changing technology, manufacturers are introducing anesthesia machines with more advanced features.

Rapidly Growing Pet Population and Mounting Number of Pet Surgeries Trigger Demand for Veterinary Anesthesia Machines

The global pet population has increased significantly in the past few years. An American NGO – Insurance Information Institute recently published a study, which found that over 60.2 million American households adopted dogs, 2.6 million Americans adopted horses, and approximately 47.1 million households adopted cats. According to the statistics released by the Japan Pet Food Association, in 2017, over 8.92 million Japanese households adopted dogs and around 9.52 million Japanese households adopted cats.

Increasing awareness about ‘pet parenting’ and the trend of pet humanization has raised the standards of veterinary care much higher than ever. Increasing pet-health concerns among pet owners across the world and a significant rise in spending on veterinary care are likely to remain the primary drivers of the veterinary anesthesia machines market in the upcoming years.

Manufacturers Introduce Safety Features of Veterinary Anesthesia Machines to Boost Sales

As pet health care is becoming a highly sensitive issue for pet parents as well as veterinary care industry players, manufacturers in the veterinary anesthesia machines market are introducing innovative safety features of machines to attract more end-users. Introducing such features of veterinary anesthesia machines can create a sense of reliability among veterinary care professionals and improve the efficiency of veterinary care services. By adopting advanced technologies, leading market players are aiming to launch safety features of veterinary anesthesia machines, such as hypoxic-mixture alarms, an oxygen failure alarm, Diameter Index Safety System (DISS), or Non-Interchangeable Screw Thread (NIST) and ventilator alarms.

Segmentation: Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market

Global veterinary anesthesia machines market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, animal type, and geography.

By product type the global veterinary anesthesia machines market is bifurcated into Portable Anesthesia Machines; Table Top Wall Mounted; On Trolley Anesthesia Machines, where as in terms of end user, the bifurcation is done as Veterinary Homecare Settings; Hospitals & Clinics; and Emergency Service Centers. The market can also be classified on the basis of animal type as large animals and small animals.

Key Players in Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market

