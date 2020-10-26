Global Wall Socket Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Wall Socket market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wall Socket market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A wall socket is a wall-mounted electrical receptacle that provides a point for consumers to plug in various electronic items. Wall outlets provide flexible access to electricity for use with a wide variety of components. Wall sockets make it easier and safer for occupants to power appliances, and are designed to minimize the risk of electrical shock, burns, and other related dangers.
The Major regions to produce wall socket are North America, Europe, China and Japan, which accounting for about 94 % of production in total. China is the largest production region (production share 58.22%).
Wall socket is mainly produced by Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Simon, S.A., Panasonic, Leviton, Vimar and Honeywell. And these companies occupied above 61.60% market share by sale value in 2015.
Along with the estate industry and ownership, North America, Europe, China and Japan are major consumption regions in wall socket market. The largest consumption region is China, accounting for 50.28% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. China is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years.
The application of wall socket is residential application, commercial application, industrial application and other applications. Residential application is the major application, which accounts for more than 65% of consumption value. Commercial application is second large consumption filed of industrial plugs and sockets.
Although sales of wall socket brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the wall socket field hastily.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wall Socket Market
In 2019, the global Wall Socket market size was US$ 3647.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4653.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Wall Socket Scope and Market Size
Wall Socket market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wall Socket market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Wall Socket market is segmented into
Type A
Type B
Type C
Type I
Type L
Type N
Segment by Application, the Wall Socket market is segmented into
Residential Application
Commercial Application
Industrial Application
Other Applications
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Wall Socket Market Share Analysis
Wall Socket market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Wall Socket product introduction, recent developments, Wall Socket sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Legrand
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Simon, S.A.
Panasonic
Leviton
Vimar
Honeywell
Soben
ABB
Honyar
CHNT
DELIXI
BULL
Midea
Feidiao
Opple
