Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market will register a 4.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 50 million by 2025, from $ 41 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Includes:

Kemira

Feralco Group

BASF

Suez (GE)

Solenis

Ecolab

SNF Group

DowDuPont

Shandong Taihe

Akzo Nobel

BWA Water Additives

Solvay

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ph Adjusters & Softeners

Flocculants & Coagulants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

Biocides & Disinfectants

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Drinking Water Treatment

Cooling Water Treatment

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

