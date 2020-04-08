Global Water Desalination Pumps Market to Generate Profitable Opportunities for Manufacturers During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Water Desalination Pumps Market: Introduction

Water scarcity is a major issue plaguing various regions across the globe. The governments of various countries are implementing regulations to recycle and reuse water, particularly in the industrial sector. Desalination of water is appeared to be a viable solution for water scarcity. In a desalination plant, seawater (salinity range between 30,000 and 45,000 mg/L) and brackish water (salt content, <10,000 mg/L) is filtered through various processes, such as vacuum distillation, flash distillation, multiple effect distillation, reverse osmosis and solar evaporation, to produce clean and potable water. The quality of the filtered water mainly depends on parameters, such as water salinity, salt content, water temperature, pressure and membrane permeation number.

Thus, in order to maintain proper flow and reduce the pressure of supplying potable and clean water, desalination pumps are used. In desalination plants, pumps are the key components finding various applications in pre-treatment process, reverse osmosis, seawater intake, water discharge and others. Generally, centrifugal pumps or positive displacement pumps are used in desalination plants. The selection of a pump depends upon the capacity of the desalination plant. In small capacity plants, positive displacement pumps are used, whereas in high capacity plants, centrifugal pumps are preferred.

Global Water Desalination Pumps Market: Dynamics

The demand for water treatment has significantly increased in developed and developing countries owing to urbanisation and increasing population. Providing potable and clean water to a huge population has become a major concern thus, providing traction for desalination of seawater. Increasing desalination capacity of seawater will subsequently result into increase in the demand for water desalination pumps to carry out optimised operations in desalination plants. Further, adoption of intelligent pump system can regulate the flow and pressure of the water, and can automatically adjust to the changes in process of desalination of water. Increasing demand for intelligent pump system is a major driving factor for the growth of the water desalination pumps market. Therefore, refurbishment of desalination plants and pumping systems to increase the production will boost the demand for water desalination pumps. Rising demand for effective industrial infrastructure, retrofitting, up gradation and replacement of ageing components are driving global water desalination pumps market over the forecast period.

Global Water Desalination Pumps Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global water desalination pumps market is segmented into:

Centrifugal Pump Single Stage Multi Stage Axial & Mixed Flow Submersible Sealless & Circular

Positive Displacement Pump Reciprocating (Piston, Diaphragm) Rotary



On the basis of application, the global water desalination pumps market is segmented into:

Pre-treatment

Water-intake

In-process

Water withdrawal

Global Water Desalination Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

The water desalination pumps market is mainly dominated in the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Initiatives from the government and investments to increase the capacity of desalination plants and upcoming projects will boost the demand for water desalination pumps in the MEA in the forecast period. There are around 18,000 desalination plants across the globe, wherein the production capacity of the MEA desalination plant is over 40%. Thus, the demand for water desalination pump is high in the MEA and is expected to grow with significant CAGR over the forecast period. North America followed by Europe is the second largest market for water desalination pumps, and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. In APAC, China dominates the water desalination pumps market in terms of production and sale of pumps, with around 30% fewer prices than key manufacturers of other regions owing to which APAC is becoming a major manufacturing market of the water desalination pumps. The APAC water desalination pumps market is expected to grow with substantial CAGR over the forecast period. The Latin America water desalination pump market is expected to register slow growth over the forecast period.

Global Water Desalination Pumps Market: Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants in the global Water Desalination Pumps market identified across the value chain are Sulzer Ltd, Flowserve Corporation, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Ruhrpumpen Group, Tsurumi Manufacturing, Toyo Denki Industrial Co., Xylem Inc., SEKO Bono Exacta S.p.A, Ebara Corporation, Klaus Union GmbH, HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH, The Weir Group PLC, Interpump Group S.p.A., Kracht GmbH, KSB Pumps Ltd., Wilo SE, CP Pumpen AG, Hermetic Pumpen GmbH and GRUNDFOS.

