In this report, the Global Water Purifier market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water Purifier market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-water-purifier-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Water purifier, as the name means, is tool or equipment used for the purification of drinking water.
In general, water ‘purifiers’ can apply to any type of water filtration system including active carbon filters, UV Ultraviolet filtration systems, carbon-filtered water pitchers, faucet-installed carbon filters, water distillers, reverse osmosis systems, chemically-treated and municipal chlorinating water processes. In this report, we will mainly analyze household water purifiers for providing clean and safe drinking water.
The water purifier industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past several decades, affected by the water pollution problem and the globally economy development. A growing number of enterprises are entering the water purifier market; the competition of this market is getting more intensive.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water Purifier Market
In 2019, the global Water Purifier market size was US$ 11790 million and it is expected to reach US$ 15670 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Water Purifier Scope and Market Size
Water Purifier market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Purifier market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Water Purifier market is segmented into
Activated Carbon
UV Technology
Chemical Based
Reverse Osmosis
Others
Segment by Application, the Water Purifier market is segmented into
Household
Restaurant & Hostel
Offices and Other Public Places
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Water Purifier Market Share Analysis
Water Purifier market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Water Purifier product introduction, recent developments, Water Purifier sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
3M
BWT
Pentair
Unilever Pure it
Coway
Paragon
Mitsubishi Rayon
Culligan
Brita
Ecowater
Bluepure
Toray
Philips
Enmet
Panasonic
Purific
Midea
Qinyuan
QLIFE
K.clean
Litree
Angel
LAMO
Haier
Calux
Sacon
Imrita
AO Smith (China)
FLN/Hunsdon
Hieloss
