Global Water Purifier Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Water Purifier market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water Purifier market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Water purifier, as the name means, is tool or equipment used for the purification of drinking water.

In general, water ‘purifiers’ can apply to any type of water filtration system including active carbon filters, UV Ultraviolet filtration systems, carbon-filtered water pitchers, faucet-installed carbon filters, water distillers, reverse osmosis systems, chemically-treated and municipal chlorinating water processes. In this report, we will mainly analyze household water purifiers for providing clean and safe drinking water.

The water purifier industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past several decades, affected by the water pollution problem and the globally economy development. A growing number of enterprises are entering the water purifier market; the competition of this market is getting more intensive.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water Purifier Market

In 2019, the global Water Purifier market size was US$ 11790 million and it is expected to reach US$ 15670 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Water Purifier Scope and Market Size

Water Purifier market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Purifier market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Water Purifier market is segmented into

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Chemical Based

Reverse Osmosis

Others

Segment by Application, the Water Purifier market is segmented into

Household

Restaurant & Hostel

Offices and Other Public Places

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Water Purifier Market Share Analysis

Water Purifier market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Water Purifier product introduction, recent developments, Water Purifier sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

3M

BWT

Pentair

Unilever Pure it

Coway

Paragon

Mitsubishi Rayon

Culligan

Brita

Ecowater

Bluepure

Toray

Philips

Enmet

Panasonic

Purific

Midea

Qinyuan

QLIFE

K.clean

Litree

Angel

LAMO

Haier

Calux

Sacon

Imrita

AO Smith (China)

FLN/Hunsdon

Hieloss

