Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026
Waterproofing Chemicals Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Waterproofing Chemicals industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Waterproofing chemicals are chemicals intended for protection of buildings and infrastructure against water penetration. They protect from risk such as electrical, metal and health hazards, which occur due to water penetration into the structure-constructed product. Waterproofing chemicals have high durability, which increases the life of the constructed structure and lowers maintenance costs. Majorly used waterproofing chemicals are polyurethane, elastomeric coatings, expanded polyethylene, polysulphide sealants, acrylic polymer and many others. These waterproofing chemicals are applicable in liquid, solid, and slurry form.
Asia Pacific is the leading region in the global waterproofing chemicals market followed by Europe. This growth is experienced due to boom in the emerging market like China, India and Malaysia. 12th Five Year Plan and ‘Make in India’ initiation has hold China and India to be the leading markets for construction industry. Hence, Asia Pacific has a huge demand for waterproofing chemicals. North America is witnessing slow recovery in this industry from the slowdown. Latin America is also a prominent market owing to rising investments in infrastructures specially Brazil.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The leading companies in global waterproofing chemicals market are:
- Pidilite Industries Ltd.
- BASF
- SIKA AG
- Asian Paints Limited
- Polygel Industries
- ExxonMobil Chemicals
- Dow Chemical Company
- E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co.
- Evonik Industries
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Company
- Zeon Corporation
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Waterproofing Chemicals By Products:
- Bitumen
- APP (Atactic Polypropylene)
- SBS (Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene)
- Others
- Polymers
- TPO (Thermoplastic PolyOlefin)
- PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)
- EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Terpolymer)
- Others
- Other (Stones, Etc.)
Waterproofing Chemicals By Application:
- Roofing
- Walls
- Buildings
- Tunnels
- Landfills
- Others (Structures, Etc.)
Waterproofing Chemicals By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
The Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Waterproofing Chemicals Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Waterproofing Chemicals Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Waterproofing Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Waterproofing Chemicals Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 6 Waterproofing Chemicals Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Waterproofing Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Waterproofing Chemicals Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Waterproofing Chemicals Industry
