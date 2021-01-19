Global Welding Equipment Market Overview Report by 2021-2026

According to our latest research, the global Welding Equipment size is estimated to be xx million in 2020 from USD 11230 million in 2019, with a change of XX% between 2019 and 2020. The global Welding Equipment market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% for the next five years.

Market segmentation

Welding Equipment market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

Colfax

Lincoln Electric

Illinois Tool Works

Daihen

Kobe Steel

Panasonic Welding Systems

Obara

Stanley Black & Decker

Fronius International

Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik

Hugong

Jasic Technology

EWM

Kende

Kemppi

Riland

Hutong

Aotai Electric

Denyo

Nimak

Arc Machines

Telwin

Beijing Time Technologies

Kaierda

CEA Weld

Aitel Welder

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Arc Welding

Electrogas/Electroslag Welding

Friction Welding

Laser & Electron-Beam Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Construction

Automotive

Heavy Equipment

Electronics, Medical and Precision Instruments

Energy and Chemical

Other Transport

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Welding Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Welding Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Welding Equipment in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Welding Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Welding Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2021.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2021.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2021.

Chapter 12, Welding Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Welding Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findiWelding Equipment and conclusion, appendix and data source.

