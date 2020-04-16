Global Whole Milk Powder Market Revenue to Record Stable Growth Through COVID-19 Affected Period

Whole Milk Powder Market: Outlook

Dairy products are products produced from milk or products containing milk. A variety of dairy products or milk derived products such as cheese, yogurt and butter are available in the market. Facilities that provide dairy products are known as dairy factories. An array of milk derived products such as kefir, skimmed milk, cultured milk, powdered milk, baked milk, condensed milk, evaporated milk, infant formula and other products are available in the market.

Powdered milk products can be categorized into buttermilk powder, whole milk powder, whey powder, skim powder, high milk-fat powder and others. Powdered milk, otherwise known as milk powder, is produced by removing the moisture and water content from milk. The main purpose of drying milk is its extended preservation. When compared with liquid milk, powdered milk has a longer shelf life and does not require refrigeration, due to the lack of moisture content. Powdered milk is also easier to transport and economical when compared with liquid milk.

Whole milk powder is the one that has the whole nutrient value of liquid milk in the powdered form, including the fat content. Whole milk powder consists of fixed levels of nutrients and is over-engineered for most applications.

Whole Milk Powder and its Beneficial Features

Whole milk powder is easily reconstituted, a convenient form of liquid milk and an economical source of dairy products. The usage of whole milk powder instead of liquid milk helps reduce storage and transportation costs. Reduced storage space and the non-refrigerated shipping and warehousing of dry whole milk powder translate into cost savings. The manufacturing of whole milk powder can be accomplished via two processes, spray drying and roller drying. Spray dried whole milk powder is more extensively used than roller dried milk. Apart from protein, calcium and other nutrient values, several other properties are achieved through the addition of whole milk powder in diet. Whole milk powder is also used as a replacer and substitute in water/oil interfaces to aid the formulation of fat emulsions.

A majority of whole milk powder is consumed in the U.S. by food manufacturers. These days, food scientists and food manufacturing companies are novel ways of using whole milk powder economically without harming the environment.

Global Whole Milk Powder Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global whole milk powder market has been segmented as:

Cows

Sheep

Goats

Buffalos

Donkey

On the basis of end use, the global whole milk powder market has been segmented as:

Food Manufacturers Dairy Products Drinkables Ice Cream Yogurt Confectionery Chocolates Candies Aerated Confections Bakery Cakes Pastries Bread Biscuits Infant Formula



On the basis of distribution channel, the global whole milk powder market has been segmented as:

Food Manufacturers

Food Services

Global Whole Milk Powder Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global whole milk powder market identified across the value chain include Adiplus S.A.C., AgMotion Dairy, Agri-Dairy Products, Inc., Agropur, Inc., Alamfoods Inc., Bluegrass Dairy & Food LLC, Breen Dairy Trading, Inc., Cayuga Milk Ingredients, Chicago Dairy Corporation, Clofine Dairy & Food Products, Inc., All American Foods, Inc., Dairy Trade USA LLC, DJL Management LLC and Gerber California, Inc., among others.