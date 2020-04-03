Global X-Ray Detectors Market demand, growth Industry analysis and forecast 2020

X-ray detectors are used to measure varied properties of X-rays such as spatial distribution, flux, spectrum and others. With advancing technology and increasing demand for digital X-ray systems, the X-ray detectors require more robust structure with high transmission capability and temperature endurance, and resistant to ionizing radiations. X-rays consist of ionizing radiations, which are passed through the patient’s body and are absorbed by the internal organs. X-rays have been in use for non-invasive imaging of biological matters by passing high resolution radiations.

Increase in number of orthopedic, mammography and cardiovascular procedures, rising geriatric population and advancement in X-ray technology are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demands for digital imaging system and rise in disposable income in emerging economies provide great opportunities for the growth of X-ray detectors market during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

1. PerkinElmer, Inc.

2. Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

3. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

4. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

5. Analogic Corporation

6. Konica Minolta, Inc.

7. Rigaku Corporation

8. MOXTEK, Inc.

9. Thales Group

10. AMPTEK, Inc.

X-ray detectors market is segmented based on type as, computed radiography (CR) detectors, flat-panel detectors, line-scan detectors, and charge couple device (CCD) detectors. On the basis of application, X-ray detectors market is classified as medical applications, dental applications, veterinary applications, industrial applications, and other applications. Based on the end user, the market is categorized as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, and other end user.

North America region is expected to hold largest share in the X-ray detectors market, due to highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, wide adoption of advanced technologies, new and efficient product launches in the category, and reducing prices in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show highest growth rate owing to growing production capacity along with decreasing prices and increasing healthcare expenditure in medical device industry.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 X-Ray Detectors Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 X-Ray Detectors Market – By Type

3.2.2 X-Ray Detectors Market – By Application

3.2.3 X-Ray Detectors Market – By End User

3.2.4 X-Ray Detectors Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 X-Ray Detectors Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

