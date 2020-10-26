Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Zero Gravity Massage Chair market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Zero gravity massage chairs put you in the same position astronauts assume upon blast off, but, unlike a space launch, these chairs are designed to help you relax. The highly reclined position takes the stress off of your spine and elevates your feet and legs over your heart while the chair massages your entire body.

Many enterprises involved in this industry, the market competition is going to be more intense, with a higher market degree. International massage chair enterprises, including Ogawa, BODYFRIEND, Family Inada, Rotal, OSIM, Fujiiryoki, Panasonic, Human Touch and OTO Bodycare, iRest,Osaki, etc., the market concentration rate is high, and sales for high-end zero gravity massage chair mainly concentrated in these enterprises. In 2019, Top 3 Manufacturers occupied around 50% market revenue share.

In 2019, the global Zero Gravity Massage Chair market size was US$ 905 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2060.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2026.

Zero Gravity Massage Chair market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zero Gravity Massage Chair market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Zero Gravity Massage Chair market is segmented into

SRP $3000-$5000

SRP $5001-$9000

Others

Segment by Application, the Zero Gravity Massage Chair market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Zero Gravity Massage Chair market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Zero Gravity Massage Chair product introduction, recent developments, Zero Gravity Massage Chair sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Panasonic

Osaki

Family Inada

Fujiiryoki

Human Touch

OSIM

Ogawa

OTO Bodycare

Rotal

iRest

BODYFRIEND

