How will the global glutathione market gain traction via rising demand from the cosmetics sector?

The rise in demand of glutathione market in cosmetics is anticipated to boost glutathione market growth. Glutathione is an effective antioxidant and plays an important role in DNA synthesis and repair, amino acid transport, enzyme activation and protein synthesis. Moreover, glutathione products are now massively used for skin whitening purposes, that are largely marketed via social media. Internet penetration and demand for skin whitening as well as anti-aging products are expected to augment glutathione market size.

The discovery of glutathione’s anti-melanogenic properties has led to its promotion as a skin-lightening agent. It is widely used for this indication among some ethnic populations. Skin fairness products include skin-lightening and whitening creams, face washes and lotions. This sector is one of the fastest growing segments of the global beauty industry, particularly in Asia and Africa, and is estimated to surpass more than $30 billion by 2024.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4147

Regional Growth Drivers are

North America: Growth of pharmaceutical industry may foster market growth Europe: Rising cosmetics & personal care industry may propel product demand Asia Pacific: Growing nutraceutical demand owing to increasing health awareness may foster industry growth

Increased GSH consumption levels may lead to cramping problems and stomach bloating. This may hamper industry profitability and market price trends in the predicted timeline. However, the product’s utilization for curing several diseases including autism and cancer will positively impact industry size.

Canada glutathione market from nutraceutical application may witness steady gains over 5% by 2025. Nutraceuticals are widely utilized by youngsters owing to delaying aging process, preventing chronic diseases, and providing the essential nutrient intake. Rising prevalence of health issues including obesity, blood pressure, and diabetes have driven nutraceutical market growth which in turn will propel GSH demand.

France GSH market from cosmetic application may witness steady gains over 5.5%. Growing cosmetic industry owing to prevalence of e-commerce activities is likely to boost product demand. GSH is being widely adapted in soaps, body lotions, face cleaners, and creams owing to its wrinkle reduction and lightening. These factors will propel regional GSH demand by 2020.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Glutathione Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2014 – 2025

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor Matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.4 Technology Landscape

3.5 Raw material analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 China

3.7 Pricing analysis

3.8 Pricing analysis

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 North America: Growth of pharmaceutical industry may foster market growth

3.9.1.2 Europe: Rising cosmetics & personal care industry may propel product demand

3.9.1.3 Asia Pacific: Growing nutraceutical demand owing to increasing health awareness may foster industry growth

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2018

3.9.1 Emerging business model

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 Competitive landscape, 2018

3.12.1 Strategy dashboard

3.13 PESTEL analysis

If You Want Discount This Report Now here @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-discount/4147

UK oxidized glutathione market would surpass over USD 2.5 million by the end of 2025. Improving standard of living while rising consumption of nutraceuticals with escalating e-commerce activities have led to increased GSSH demand. The product owing to its high antioxidant nature is used for manufacturing oral and intravenous supplements. It maintains the activity of vitamins E and C thus, stimulating market growth.

Global glutathione market share is competitive and moderately fragmented with key industry players including Xi’an Fengzu Biological Technology Co., Ltd, Anhui Bio-Technology Co.,LTD, Herbo Nutra, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., and Cayman Chemical Company. Companies are focusing on intensifying their market share through mergers & acquisition, joint ventures, and partnerships. Increasing manufacturers investments in technological advancement and R&D activities for product expansion may fortify market growth.

Browse More Related report: