Glycerin Industry 2020 Market Growth, Type, Trend, Key Players and Forecast by 2023

Glycerin Industry studies the most commonly used commercial name in the United States for products whose principal component is glycerol, but it is frequently spelled glycerin. More precisely, however, glycerin applies to purified commercial products containing 95% or more of glycerol. Glycerol (CAS registry No. 56-81-5; NIOSH No. MA8050000) refers to the chemical compound 1,2,3-propanetriol, CH2OHCHOHCH2OH, and to the anhydrous content in a glycerin product or in a formulation. Concentration is by weight, normally obtained by conversion from specific gravity measurements made at either 20/20C or 25/25C.

This report focuses on the Glycerin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Midwest is the dominate consumption region of glycerin, the sales was 150870 MT in 2016, accounting for about 41.91% of the total amount, followed by South with the sales market share of 29.22%. Midwest has the highest sales growth rate of 3.82% from 2011 to 2016. And Midwest is expected to remain the leading position in the next few years.

Leading players in glycerin industry in United States are P&G Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill and Emery Oleochemicals. P&G is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 17.68% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 41.40% production share of the market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Glycerin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Glycerin Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

P&G Chemicals

Emery Oleochemicals

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Vantage Oleochemicals

VVF

PMC Biogenix

Twin Rivers Technologies

LDCAI

Peter Cremer North America

Owensboro Grain

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Technical grade glycerin

USP grade glycerin

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Industrial

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Glycerin Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Glycerin Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Glycerin, with sales, revenue, and price of Glycerin, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Glycerin, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Glycerin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Glycerin sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

