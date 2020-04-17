Glyphosate Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players | BASF SE, Bayer AG Crop Science Division, Dow AgroSciences

Glyphosate is a farmer-friendly herbicide that is applied to the leaves of plants to kill both broadleaf plants and grasses. The sodium salt form of glyphosate regulates plant growth and ripens fruit. The properties such as disease resistance and increased yield allow farmers to generate high-profit margins and reduce the overall input costs. Moreover, it also helps farmers in weed control and reducing the degree of tillage. Rising demand for genetically modified (GM) crops is the major factor driving the growth of global glyphosate market. Also, factors such as increasing population, increased crop consumption in animal feed, and biofuels have stimulated the growth of GM crops.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

– BASF SE

– Bayer AG Crop Science Division

– Dow AgroSciences

– DuPont

– Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

– Nufarm Limited

– SinoHarvest

– Syngenta

– Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Glyphosate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Glyphosate market with detailed market segmentation by crop type, form, application and geography. The global Glyphosate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading Glyphosate market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Glyphosate market is segmented by crop type, form, and application. On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented as genetically modified or GM crops and conventional crops By form, the market is segmented as liquid and dry. And on the basis of application, the market is distributed into agricultural (Grains & Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables) and Non Agricultural market.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Glyphosate market based on respective segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 across five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Glyphosate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

– Glyphosate Market – By Application

– Glyphosate Market – By Region

– By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. GLYPHOSATE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.3. PEST ANALYSIS

4.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

4.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

Continue…..

