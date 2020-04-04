Golf Cart Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Sales Volume, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2023

The ‘ Golf Cart market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

On the basis of application, the global golf cart market can be segmented into golf courses, personal use, industry use, rental services and others. Golf courses segment accounted for over 49.1% value share in 2015. High growth of the segment is mainly attributed to use of golf carts in niche applications such as short trips in shopping malls, universities, airports and short drives around the town.

North America is expected to remain the dominant regional market over the forecast period

On the basis of geography, the global golf cart market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The North America golf cart market accounted for a value share of 41.7% in 2015 and is projected to retain its dominance in the global golf cart market over the forecast period. The Western Europe golf cart market is expected to represent significantly high incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026, while the APEJ golf cart market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of volume over the forecast period. Sales of golf carts in Japan is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 58.9 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Leading market players dominating the global golf cart market

Some of the leading market players in the global golf cart market include Club Car, LLC, EverGreen Electrical Vehicles, E-Z-GO, Columbia ParCar Corp, Yamaha Golf-Car Company, Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co., Ltd, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Maini Material Movement Pvt. Ltd., Garia Luxury Golf Car and Cruise Car, Inc.

