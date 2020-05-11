Graph Database Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – Amazon Web Services, Callidus Software, IBM, Microsoft, MarkLogic, Neo4j, Oracle, OpenLink Software, Teradata, TIBCO Software

Graph Database Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

A graph database is a group of nodes and edges. A unique identifier describes every single node and edge. Graph databases are compatible with examining interconnections, due to which consumer has much interest in graph databases from social media. These databases are useful for business disciplines which includes complex relationships such as identifying source of an IP telephony, supply chain management, and others.

Rise in demand for advanced accuracy solutions to determine new data correlations is one a factor responsible for driving the graph database market. Besides, the driving factors, the graph database market also presents opportunities to the players, such as the utilization of virtualization for the big data analytics is anticipated to benefit the graph database market in the coming period.

The reports cover key developments in the Graph Database market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Graph Database market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Graph Database market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Callidus Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MarkLogic Corporation

Neo4j, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

OpenLink Software

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

The “Global Graph Database Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Graph Database market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Graph Database market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Graph Database market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global graph database market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, application, type, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented into tools and services. The graph database market on the basis of the deployment model is classified into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of application, the graph database market is segmented into risk management and fraud detection, customer analytics, recommendation engines, and others. On the basis of type, the graph database market is segmented into property graph and resource description framework. On the basis of industry vertical, the graph database market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, telecom and IT, retail and ecommerce, transportation and logistics, public sector, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Graph Database market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Graph Database Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Graph Database market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Graph Database market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Graph Database Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Graph Database Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Graph Database Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Graph Database Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

