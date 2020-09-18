Graphite Electrodes Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Graphite Electrodes market analysis, which studies the Electrical Cord Reels’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

The report categorizes the global Graphite Electrodes market by key players, product type, applications and regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Graphite Electrodes market will register a 1.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10450 million by 2025, from $ 9689.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Graphite Electrodes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Electrical Cord Reels, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Graphite Electrodes market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Graphite Electrodes companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Graphite Electrodes Market Includes:

Showa Denko K.K

Kaifeng Carbon

Fangda Carbon New Material

Graphite India Limited (GIL)

HEG Limited

GrafTech International

Energoprom Group

Tokai Carbon

Jilin Carbon

SEC Carbon, Ltd

Nantong Yangzi Carbon

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Regular Power Graphite Electrodes

High Power Graphite Electrodes

Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Electric Arc Furnace Steel

Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

