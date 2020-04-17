Graphite Market is Rising with Higher CAGR by 2027 with Major Players – Asbury Carbons, Focus Graphite Inc., GrafTech International

Graphite is an allotrope of carbon which reflects the properties of both metals and non-metals such as high electrical & thermal conductivity, high melting point, chemical inertness, lubricity thereby making it useful for a diverse range of industrial applications. Graphite can intercalate lithium ions without significant damage from swelling which makes it the dominant anode material in lithium-ion batteries. Also, graphite is majorly used in manufacturing and metallurgy. The global graphite market is projected to witness growth opportunities owing to the increased demand for lithium-ion batteries. This increased demand is attributed to the ever-growing market for portable devices and gadgets and other technological advancements and innovations. Introduction of lightweight materials in aircraft components such as carbon fiber-reinforced polymers also has triggered graphite production.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– Asbury Carbons

– Focus Graphite Inc.

– GrafTech International Ltd.

– Graphite India Limited

– HEG Limited

– Hexagon Resources Limited

– Mason Graphite

– Mersen

– NextSource Materials Inc

– SGL Carbon

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Graphite Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Graphite market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user industry, and geography. The Global Graphite market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading Graphite market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Graphite market is broadly segmented into type, application, and end-user industry. The global graphite market by type is distributed as natural graphite and synthetic graphite. By application, the market is sub-segmented to lubrication, refractories, batteries, foundry and others. Based on the end-user industry, the classification of the graphite market is the electronics, metallurgy, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Graphite market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Graphite market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

– Graphite Market – By Type

– Graphite Market – By Application

– Graphite Market – By End-User Industry

– Graphite Market – By Region

– By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. GRAPHITE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

Continue…..

