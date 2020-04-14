Green Fibers Market Classification by Suppliers, Consumption, Application and Overview 2017 – 2025

Green Fibers Market: Introduction

Humans have been using natural fibers in a variety of applications since centuries. Natural fibers are often termed as green fibers or organic fibers, as they are obtained from natural sources, i.e. mainly plants and animals. They are also often called eco-fibers, due to their eco-friendly nature; they decompose easily, can be recycled easily and have a negligible impact on the environment. Some common plant sources of green fibers are cotton plants, hemp, jute, flax, bamboo, etc. While other popular green fibers are obtained from animal sources, such as silk, wool, cashmere, mohair, and qiviut, among others. Apart from natural sources, green fibers are often obtained from recycling of synthetic materials, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyester.

Green Fibers Market: Dynamics

The global green fibers market is mainly driven by the textile industry. The textile industry has witnessed a sudden change since the 20th century, due to development in the field of synthetic fiber. Emphasis on increasing production of synthetic fibers has succeeded in capturing a big market share since then. Manufacturing and processing of synthetic fiber involves many harmful chemicals, which are not favorable for the environment and society. Rising environmental concern and awareness among people is again shifting consumer interest towards green fibers, which is estimated to be a major driver for growth of the global green fiber market. Rising trends in the global fashion industry for the adoption of pure cotton, silk and other organic fiber based garments are expected other prominent drivers of the market. Moreover, various organizations, such as Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Organic Trade Association (OTA), and Japan Organic Cotton Association are working in favour of organic textile manufactures, farmers and other associated individuals and companies. This is estimated to propel growth of the global green fiber market.

Green fibers also find various applications in industries, such as chemical, pharmaceutical, medical, and others. This can be an added sector of attraction for the green fibers market.

Green fibers obtained from cotton and silk are popular among the textile industry. Cotton farming requires favorable climatic conditions and a significant investment for sowing and irrigation. In short, limited arable land, high cost of farming and high cost of processing make cotton based products more expensive, as compared to synthetic ones. Silk is a natural protein fiber that is obtained from the larva of cocoons, which again requires significant investment. High cost associated with the cultivation of cotton and sericulture of silk is considered as a prime factor restraining growth of the global green fiber market. One of the other key factors affecting growth of the global green fibers market is the use of a large amount of pesticides. Farmers use heavy pesticides to increase productivity and to protect crops from diseases. As an estimate, more than 25% of the world’s pesticides are used in conventional cotton production. Such large amount of pesticides are turning fields into chemical dumps that affect ecosystems.

Green Fibers Market: Segmentation

Although there are numerous varieties of green fibers available in market, which are generated either directly or through synthesis, but for the purpose of market estimation the global green fiber market is segmented into various categories on the basis of fiber type and applications. On the basis of fiber type, the global green fibers market is segmented as organic fibers, recycled fibers, regenerated fibers, and others. The organic fiber type can be further segmented as cotton, wool, jute, silk, hemp and others. On the basis of application, the global green fibers market is segmented as textile (clothes), paper/stationary, households (bags, carpets, etc.), industrial, medical/pharmaceutical, and others.

Green Fibers Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The production of green fibers requires specific soil and weather conditions, which are found mostly in subtropical regions. Attributing to this, China and India are two major producers of green fibers, however both consume a major share of production within the country itself. The U.S. has been a major importer of green fibers since decades and will remain a major market for green fiber trade. The U.S. is followed by Latin American countries, such as Brazil, Argentina, and Peru which possess significant opportunities for growth of the green fiber market.

Green Fibers Market: Market Participants

The green fibers market consists of numerous players that cater a variety of products globally. However, the global green fiber market is largely fragmented, due to involvement of infinite small scale and medium scale companies. Examples of some of the market participants in the market are

