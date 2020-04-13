Green Tea Market to hit US$ 21,456.2 Mn by 2027 – AriZona Beverage, Associated British Foods, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company

The global green tea market accounted for US$ 12,777.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 21,456.2 Mn by 2027.

Green tea is prepared from the Camellia sinensis plant. The leaf buds and dried leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant are used in the preparation of the green tea. It is prepared by pan-frying and steaming these leaves followed by drying them. Green tea is known to be beneficial against various health issues such as depression, various types of cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, gastric cancer, and many others. Some of the scientific studies have also proven that the consumption of green tea is beneficial in enhancing the thinking skills and also is helpful in lowering cholesterol and triglycerides in the body.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: AriZona Beverage Co., Associated British Foods plc, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC., Finlays, Hankook Tea, ITO EN, Kirin Holdings Company Ltd, Nestle S.A., Tata Global Beverages and Unilever among others.

Based on form, the green tea market has been segmented into powder and liquid. The green tea bag led the green tea market in 2018, whereas loose leaf segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. Green tea bags are highly in demand across the world owing to its medicinal and nutritional properties. Green tea has many health benefits such as enhances brain function, helps reducing fats, and reduces risks of cancer. The green tea bags are available in various flavors like ginger, mint, lemon, and amongst others. The green tea bags are generally made of filter paper, food-grade plastic, or silk.

In 2018, the Asia Pacific region dominated the green tea market. The largest market share of the Asia Pacific region is primarily attributed to changes in lifestyle patterns of consumers and preference toward healthy and natural food products. The increasing awareness towards healthy living among population in the countries such as India, Japan, and China is driving the growth of green tea market. The presence of well-known green tea manufacturers such as Tata Global Beverages, Unilever, and Amore Pacific Corp in the region is, further, expected to expand the growth of the green tea market in the region.

Most important Products of Green Tea covered in this report are:

Green Tea Bags

Green Tea Instant Mixes

Iced Green Tea

Loose Leaf

Others

Based on Flavour, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Lemon

Aloe Vera

Cinnamon

Vanilla

Basil

Others

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Green tea Market Landscape

5. Green Tea Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Green Tea – Global Market Analysis

7. Green Tea Market Analysis – By Type

8. Green Tea Market Analysis – By Flavours

9. Global Green Tea Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

10. Green Tea Market – Geographic Analysis

11. Industry Landscape

12. COMPANY PROFILES

13. Appendix

