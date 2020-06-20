Green Technology and Sustainability Market Business Opportunities and Future Strategies with key Vendors Like GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Enablon S.A, ENVIANCE, Sensus, Taranis

The scope of this Green Technology and Sustainability Market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. The purpose of Green Technology and Sustainability Market report is to provide a detailed analysis of ICT industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions. This Green Technology and Sustainability Market study consists of a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This study analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame.

Global green technology and sustainability market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 27.5% forecast to 2026.

Major Industry Competitors: Green Technology and Sustainability Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global green technology and sustainability market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Enablon S.A, ENVIANCE, Sensus, Taranis, Trace Genomics, Inc., LO3 Energy, CONSENSYS, CropX inc., Hortau, SMAP Energy, TREEVIA FOREST TECHNOLOGIES, Pycno Industries, Inc., IOT Solutions & Consulting, Oizom Instruments Pvt. Ltd., MineSense among others.



Key Segmentation: Green Technology and Sustainability Market

By Technology (IoT, AI & Analytics, Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Security, Blockchain), Application (Carbon Footprint Management, Green Building, Water Purification, Water Leak Detection, Fire Detection, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Sustainable Mining and Exploration), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing awareness and concerns about the environment is driving the market growth

Increased use of RFID sensors across different industries also acts as a driving factor for the market growth

Increasing interest in the use of clean energy resources to preserve the environment

Low carbon emission through modernization of IT and telecom infrastructure will drive the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, GENERAL ELECTRIC and Emrgy Inc. are partnered for Emrgy’s Micro Hydrokinetic technology. By this collaboration, GENERAL ELECTRIC will supply hydropower turbines to Emrgy Inc. GENERAL ELECTRIC will also start offering Emrgy’s item in select markets around the world as part of its suite of hydropower alternatives

In June 2019, ENVIANCE has partnered with ehsAI, which is a company in machine learning technology. This partnership is aimed to take down the cost of artificial intelligence compliance with EHS. Through this partnership ENVIA NCE continues to expand its ecosystem of partners by which they can provide customers support to EHS programs

