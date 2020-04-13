Grignard Reagents Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The global Grignard Reagents market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Grignard Reagents market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Grignard Reagents market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Grignard Reagents market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Grignard Reagents market report on the basis of market players

On the basis of application, the NAFTA and Europe Grignard Reagents market is segmented into catalyst, stabilisers, and others segment. The catalyst and stabilisers segments collectively accounted for over two-thirds value share in 2015. The others segment is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Grignard reagents are commonly used to manufacture chemo-catalyst for its application in pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Due to the development of eco-friendly products with soil enriching properties, the market for Grignard reagents is making a leeway in the agrochemical industry.

On the basis of the end user, the NAFTA and Europe Grignard Reagents market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, flavour & fragrance, packaging, and research segments. In 2015, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for more than half of the total volume shares and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Agrochemical and flavour & fragrance segments are estimated to account for a collective value share of 27.8% by the end of 2016. The research segment is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the Grignard Reagents market is confined to NAFTA and Europe regions. The Grignard Reagents market in the NAFTA region, expanding at a value CAGR of 4.5%, is expected to reach US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Pharmaceutical industry growth and increasing research and development activities are expected to drive regional market growth. The Grignard Reagents market in Europe is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

Strong web of distributors and key mergers keeping the global market afloat

Key players dominating the Grignard Reagents market include Albemarle Corporation, FMC Corporation, SABIC, Weylchem GmbH, GFS Chemicals, Rieke Metals Inc, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Boulder Scientific Company, Pentagon chemicals, Ltd and Chemoxy International Ltd.

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Grignard Reagents market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Grignard Reagents market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Grignard Reagents market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Grignard Reagents market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Grignard Reagents market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Grignard Reagents market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Grignard Reagents ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Grignard Reagents market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Grignard Reagents market?

