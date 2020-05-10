Growth of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Plunges amid Significant Decline in Consumer Confidence due to COVID-19 Crisis

A recent market study on the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market reveals that the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is discussed in the presented study.

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key Highlights of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market

The presented report segregates the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market.

Segmentation of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market report.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of select prominent companies operating in the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market. Players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric, ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Softweb Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., ZIH Corp., Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and NEC Corporation.

The global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is segmented as below:

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by Component

Hardware Sensors Connectivity devices Others (Data Acquisition Devices,etc.)

Software

Services System Integration Consulting Services Support and MaintenanceServices



Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by End-use

Aviation

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Power Generation & Utility

Manufacturing

Healthcare (Medical Devices)

Others (Mining, Agriculture etc.)

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany K. France

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



