Growth of Mobile Mapping Market Fluctuates amid Reduced Workforce and Travel Restrictions Imposed Due to COVID-87

COVID-19 Impact on Mobile Mapping Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mobile Mapping market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Mobile Mapping market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Market: Dynamics

The key factors determining the growth trajectory of the global mobile mapping market are assessed in the report to provide readers with a clear picture of what is driving and restraining the market. Information about the major drivers and restraints affecting the mobile mapping market will enable market players to formulate strategies for maximizing their gains from the positive trend. Meanwhile, detailed analysis of the restraints holding back expansion of the global mobile mapping market is also provided in the report in order to give readers an idea of the risks in the mobile mapping market.

Growth in the application spectrum of mobile mapping in recent years, enabled by rapid advancement of satellite positioning technology, has been a major driver for the global mobile mapping market. Growing use of mapping applications in smartphones is likely to enable smooth growth of the global mobile mapping market in the coming years.

Global Mobile Mapping Market: Segmentation

The report sheds light on the granular composition of the global mobile mapping market by segmenting it on the basis of solution, end use, and end use industry. By solution, the global mobile mapping market is segmented into location based services, indoor mapping, 3D mapping, support services, and others. By end use, the mobile mapping market is bifurcated into individual and commercial use. By end user industry, the global mobile mapping market is classified into BFSI, travel and hospitality, energy and utility, oil and gas, healthcare, telecommunication, government, and others. To understand the geographical hierarchy of the global mobile mapping market, the report studies the performance of the mobile mapping market in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Japan, and Asia Pacific except Japan.

The report provides detailed information regarding the historical growth patterns of segments of the global mobile mapping market, helping shed light on the likely growth prospects of the segments over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Global Mobile Mapping Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report contains detailed profiles of leading players in the global mobile mapping market. These provide readers with clear indicators on how the mobile mapping market is operating at present and which strategies are most likely to yield success in the coming years. Key companies in the global mobile mapping market include Google Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Tomtom NV, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Garmin International, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, OSI Geospatial Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and Leica Geosystems Inc.

