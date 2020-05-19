Growth of Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Plunges amid Significant Decline in Consumer Confidence due to COVID-19 Crisis
Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Procurement Outsourcing Services market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Procurement Outsourcing Services market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Procurement Outsourcing Services market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Procurement Outsourcing Services market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Procurement Outsourcing Services market
- Most recent developments in the current Procurement Outsourcing Services market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Procurement Outsourcing Services market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Procurement Outsourcing Services market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Procurement Outsourcing Services market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Procurement Outsourcing Services market?
- What is the projected value of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market?
Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Procurement Outsourcing Services market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market. The Procurement Outsourcing Services market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global procurement outsourcing services market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the procurement outsourcing services market are Accenture Plc, GEP, Genpact Ltd., Wipro Limited, Infosys Ltd., Aquanima, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, LLC, HCL Technologies, WNS, IBM Corporation and Xchanging among others.
The procurement outsourcing services market has been segmented as follows:
Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market
By Type
- Business Process Outsourcing Services
- Category Management
- Source Management
- Procurement Management
- Supplier Management
- Procure to Pay
By Industry
- BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)
- Energy & Utilities
- Oil & Gas
- Power Generation
- Water
- Healthcare
- Pharmaceuticals
- Biotechnology
- IT & Telecom
- Professional Services
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Industrial
- Electronics
- Retail
- Logistics
- Others (Defense, Paper & Pulp)
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
