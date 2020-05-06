Growth of TIC Market Fluctuates amid Reduced Workforce and Travel Restrictions Imposed Due to COVID-156

The global TIC market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each TIC market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the TIC market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the TIC across various industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Varex Imaging

Konica Minolta

FujiFilm Holdings

Canon

dpiX LLC

Carestream Health

Rayence

Drtech

Vieworks

Shanghai Iray Electronics Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By System Type

Retrofit Digital X-ray System

New Digital X-ray System

By Installation

Fixed/Standalone

Portable

Segment by Application

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Orthopedic

Dentistry

Others

