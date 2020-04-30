Growth of Zeolites Market Plunges amid Significant Decline in Consumer Confidence due to COVID-19 Crisis

Analysis of the Global Zeolites Market

A recent market research report on the Zeolites market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Zeolites market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Zeolites market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Zeolites market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Zeolites

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Zeolites market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Zeolites in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Zeolites Market

The presented report dissects the Zeolites market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Key Growth Determinants of the Zeolites Market

Demand for zeolites continues to grow among detergent manufacturers, driven by stringent regulations on the use of phosphate-based detergents. The environmental concerns related to phosphates, owing to discharge through wastewater have led the shift toward adoption of zeolites in detergents.

Proliferation in the production of petroleum in recent years has created opportunities for the zeolites manufacturers, in light of the chemical’s use for separation of mixtures, such as the olefins and paraffin hydrocarbons.

Zeolite’s antimicrobial applications are expected to remain key influencers of growth, as the demand for silver zeolites grows significantly among end users. Studies suggest that zeolite formulations could be blended with several materials used in manufacturing medical devices, textiles, and household items, where antimicrobial property is an essential requirement.

The generation of hydrogen-based energy has been paramount and widespread, with the focus of governments to move toward a sustainable economy and seek long-term energy sources. Zeolites play a vital role in the energy generation process, making it sustainable by acting as catalysts.

Water treatment and soil amendment activities are on the rise on account of the increasing environmental concerns. Moreover, groundwater contamination caused by soluble nitrogen-based fertilizers has directed attention towards natural zeolites that restrict the nitrification of ammonium to nitrate. Additionally, natural zeolites aid in soil enrichment, thereby contributing to the healthier development of plants.

Zeolites Market – Key Factors Impeding Growth

Increasing availability of alternatives to zeolites, such as activated carbon, perlite, aluminophosphates, and silica gels in place of zeolites is expected to ebb the demand for synthetic variants. Although zeolites have gain widespread acceptance across myriad applications, high performance of key alternatives are likely to stymie adoption of zeolites to a certain extent. Moreover, the rising adoption of zeolite-free detergents is likely to boost the demand for substitutes, thereby hindering the market growth.

Zeolites exhibit cuboidal, fibrous, or other crystalline morphologies, which are often considered as contaminants capable of inducing pulmonary changes that cause irritation to the respiratory tract. Few non-pulmonary toxicological changes are created by either the synthetic or natural zeolites, which could hinder the adoption of zeolites in the foreseeable future.

Zeolites Market – Additional Insights

Synthetic Zeolites Remain Preferred Category

The study opines that synthetic zeolites continue to witness a relatively higher demand than natural zeolites. Sales of synthetic zeolites are likely to remain modest in the foreseeable future, accounting for ~60% shares of the global market. Favorable ecological properties of synthetic zeolites have led them to rapidly replace phosphates as the raw material for manufacturing detergents. The abundant availability of raw materials used to produce synthetic zeolites and the ability to make desired structure with the help of synthetic zeolites are propelling their production and adoption among end-users.

Research Methodology

The zeolites market report offers the audience with a detailed assessment of the market with the help of market value and forecasts articulated on the basis of a verified and effective research methodology. The detailed research is based on thoroughly assessed primary and secondary data by expert analysts at Fact.MR, further adding value to the zeolites market report. Fact.MR’s proprietary deep-rooted analysis model has been incorporated to generated significant market estimations backed by the impact of macroeconomic factors. Information validated by primary respondents, further augments the credibility of the study which acts as a vital business tool that is an authentic source of information for the companies looking to expand in the zeolites industry. The exclusive zeolites market insights allow stakeholders to take informed decisions and formulate long-term strategies for the growth of their business.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Zeolites market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Zeolites market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Zeolites market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

