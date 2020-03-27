Network-as-a-Service Market Growth Opportunity, Future Trends, Business Demand, Sales & Revenue, Competitive landscape by 2027

Network-as-a-Service Market Overview:

Network as a service is a sale of networking services that are provided to the customers that don’t want to build their own networking infrastructure. It includes various services, applications and networking resources, which can be purchased for a contracted period of time for a number of users. Expanding demand for global connectivity is one of the key driver that will support the growth of network as a service market.

Rising awareness of economic benefits of network as a service because of reduced expenditure, emergence of cloud computing, and rising demand for pay per use business model are some of the major drivers driving the growth of network as a service market in coming years whereas data security and privacy concerns can act as a restraining factor in the market. Growing trend of companies shifting IT investment from capital to operating expenditure will further open new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The “Global Network as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the network as a service industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global network as a service market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, services, end-user and geography. The global network as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Network-as-a-Service Market Key Players:

Also, key network as a service market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Cisco Systems Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, AT&T Inc., Brocade Communication Systems Inc., Ciena Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Alcatel Lucent and Verizon.

Network-as-a-Service Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global network as a service market based on type, application, services and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall network as a service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Network-as-a-Service Market Table Of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Network-as-a-Service Market Landscape

4 Network-as-a-Service Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Network-as-a-Service Market Analysis- Global

Network-as-a-Service Market Table Of Content to be Continue…..,

