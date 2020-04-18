Hair Transplant System Market size in turkey, Demand, Trend, Key Players Medicamat, getFUE Hair Clinics Ltd., Hairline

The hair transplant system market is classified by procedure type as follicular unit strip surgery (FUSS), follicular unit extraction (FUE) and scalp reduction. In follicular unit strip surgery (FUSS) technique, a strip of healthy follicles can be surgically removed from back of the head and transplanted to the balding area. In follicular unit extraction (FUE) technique, tiny punches are used to remove follicular units directly from the scalp. Scalp reduction is used to treat cicatricial alopecia. In this technique, large bald area is removed by surgical procedure. The hair transplant system market by end user can be segmented as hospitals, specialized clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Hair transplant is a surgical procedure which is widely considered for the hair loss. Hair loss is generally known as alopecia. It is generally caused by factors such as, vitamin deficiency, stress and hypothyroidism. Hair transplant is a process in which healthy hair follicle is removes from the donor site which back of the head that is called and transplanted in the recipient site which is the balding or thinning area.

Growing awareness among people for hair loss treatments, growing geriatric population and rising incidences for hair loss & hair thinning are expected to upsurge the market for global hair transplant market. Rising research and development activities and techniques for hair loss treatments is likely to add new opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hair transplant system market based on procedure type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall hair transplant system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

