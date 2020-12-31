Halal Logistics Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Halal Logistics analysis, which studies the Halal Logistics industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.
Global “Halal Logistics Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Halal Logistics by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Halal Logistics.
According to this study, over the next five years the Halal Logistics market will register a XX%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ XX million by 2025, from $ XX million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Halal Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Halal Logistics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Halal Logistics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Halal Logistics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Halal Logistics Includes:
Nippon Express
Northport (Malaysia) Bhd
TIBA(Romeu)
TASCO Berhad
Kontena Nasional Berhad (KNB)
Yusen Logistics(NYK Line)
DB Schenker(Deutsche Bahn AG)
MASkargo(Malaysia Airlines)
Al Furqan Shipping & Logistics Services LLC
Sejung Shipping Co.,Ltd.
Freight Management Holdings Berhad
HAVI
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Storage
Transportation
Monitoring Components
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetic
Chemicals
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
