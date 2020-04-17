(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Hallux Valgus Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Some of the key facts of the report:-

The overall prevalence of definite radiographic Hallux Valgus was 29.8%. Hallux valgus appears in at least 2% of children those who are aged 9 to 10 years, and almost half of adults, with a higher prevalence in women. The estimates of Hallux Valgus prevalence were 23% in adults aged 18-65 years and 35.7% in older adults aged over 65 years. Hallux Valgus more commonly affects females than males.

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Hallux Valgus

3. Hallux Valgus: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Hallux Valgus Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Hallux Valgus Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Hallux Valgus Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Hallux Valgus Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Hallux Valgus Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Hallux Valgus Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Hallux Valgus Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Hallux Valgus Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Hallux Valgus Treatment and Management

6.2. Hallux Valgus Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

