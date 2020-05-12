Hand Dryer Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

Data collated by Market Study Report, LLC, regarding ‘Hand Dryer Market’ unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Hand Dryer market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

The global hand dryer market is anticipated to reach around $1,930 million by 2026 according to a new research. In 2017, the jet air hand dryer segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Europe was the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

The demand for advanced and energy efficient hand dryers has increased over the years owing to increasing energy concerns, and environment consciousness across the globe. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding use of energy efficient and smart technology further boosts the adoption of hand dryers. The rising awareness regarding use of eco-friendly solutions, development of smart infrastructure, and increasing adoption of energy efficient buildings are factors expected to promote the hand dryer market growth during the forecast period.

Europe generated the highest revenue in the hand dryer market in 2017. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding use of energy efficient equipment, and growing development of energy efficient buildings drive the market growth in the region. Consumers are adopting hand dryers to increase energy efficiency, and reduce operation costs. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in the markets of the European region.

Growing concerns regarding environment, increasing need to reduce energy consumption, and growing need for energy efficient equipment support the growth of hand dryer market during the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand of hand dryers from hotels and restaurants, airports, shopping malls, railway stations, and commercial buildings among others has increased adoption of hand dryers in the recent past. Additionally, energy efficient buildings and need to reduce operation costs would boost growth during the forecast period. Other factors supporting market growth include growing need to reduce wastage of water and paper, increasing awareness, and technological advancements. Furthermore, increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with research and development further boost the hand dryer market growth.

The major players in the hand dryer market includes Dyson Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd, American Dryer, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Excel Dryer, Inc., Bradley Corporation, Saniflow Corporation, World Dryer Corporation, and Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

