Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to reach US$ 9,413.5 Mn by 2027 with Key Players KGaA, Unilever, The Himalaya Drug Company, 3M

The Europe hand sanitizer market is accounted to US$ 641.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9,413.5 Mn by 2027.

Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to decrease infectious agents present on the hands and palm. Different forms of hand sanitizers are available in the market, including foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. Both the alcohol-based and non-alcoholic hand sanitizers are offered by most of the market players. These sanitizers kill 99.9% of most common germs and keep the hands clean. Some of the manufacturers are offering foam sanitizers coupled with gel sanitizers that contain vitamin E, and shea extract, which kills most of the common germs & leaves hands feeling soft & clean. The gel-based hand sanitizer coupled with alcohol content kills most common germs that may cause illness. Gel sanitizers have wider applications in hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and others..

Hand Sanitizer Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like

enkel AG & Company, KGaA, Unilever, The Himalaya Drug Company, 3M, Godrej Industries Limited, GOJO Industries, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter & Gamble., S.C. Johnson & Son, Ecolab, and amongst the others.

The Europehand sanitizermarket is segmented based on type, product form, application, and distribution channel. Based on product type, Europe hand sanitizer market is bifurcated into alcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan. Formulations of the alcohol-based hand sanitizers are preferable to hand washing with soap and water in most situations in the healthcare setting. This type of hand sanitizer is generally more effective at killing microorganisms and better tolerated than soap and water. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers typically contain some combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol), or n-propanol. Products that contain from 60% to 95% alcohol are most effective.Alcohol rubbing kills many different kinds of bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant bacteria and TB bacteria. For health care organizations like hospitals and clinics, optimum alcohol concentration to kill bacteria is 70% to 95%.

Europehand sanitizermarket is segmented based on country as Germany, UK, Russia, France, and Rest of Europe. Germany holds the largest share in the Europehand sanitizermarket, which is followed by UK and France.The demand for hand sanitizer is expanding in Germany, due to the growing concerns related to health and hygiene. The ever increasing incidences of infectious diseases causing severe health hazards are encouraging the customer to be more inclined towards personal hygiene. Along with this, the government is introducing common public health initiatives include the promotion of hand washing to improve the quality of life through the prevention of disease. In market scenario, due to spread of coronavirus, there is huge demand for all types of hand sanitizers among the consumers of Germany, which in turn is expecting to fuel the market growth.

