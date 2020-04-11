Hand Sanitizer Market Trends, Segmentation, Leading Key Players and Forecast 2020-2025

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hand Sanitizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” finds that the global hand sanitizer market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2019. Hand sanitizer refers to an antiseptic or antimicrobial formulation that is applied to disinfect hands. It mostly contains ethanol, ethyl or isopropyl alcohol and other inactive ingredients such as thickening agents, fragrances and emollients or humectants. Hand sanitizers are widely used around the world as they are more convenient than washing hands with soap and water, act quickly to kill germs, and require less time. Nowadays, manufacturers are introducing hand sanitizers in innovative packaging formats such as tubes, pumps, sprays, and pocket-size squeeze bottles, which have made the product more user-friendly.

Some of the top key players being: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Himalaya Drug Company, Procter and Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Unilever NV/PLC, Vi-Jon Inc., Gojo Industries Inc., Chattem Inc., Kutol Products Company, Inc., and 3M Company.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Trends:

Hand sanitizers are a more efficient and gentler option than soap bars as they consist of humectants that retain the moisture in hands and do not remove natural oils from the skin despite use. Global Hand Sanitizer Industry Triggered by Rapidly Evolving Coronavirus Disease Pandemic. They also help in controlling the transmission of infectious diseases, like COVID-19, owing to which many schools and workplaces have incorporated the use of hand sanitizers. Likewise, hospitals and many healthcare clinics have also increased access to hand sanitizers to improve overall hand hygiene. Along with this, governments of various nations have undertaken several healthcare initiatives and programs to spread awareness among the masses about adopting precautionary measures. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has initiated the First Global Patient Safety Challenge to raise awareness about and promote preventive strategies for the impact of healthcare-associated infections on patient safety. Moreover, the leading companies are introducing fragrant and perfumed hand sanitizers, coupled with the launch of environment-friendly and natural product variants. This has helped them in expanding their existing portfolio and attract a broader consumer base. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Alcohol-Based

2. Non-Alcohol Based

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Pharmacy Stores

2. Departmental Stores

3. Online Stores

4. Others

Market Breakup by Product Form:

1. Gel

2. Foam

3. Liquid

4. Spray

5. Others

Market Breakup by End Use:

1. Restaurants

2. Schools

3. Hospitals

4. Household Purposes

5. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, North America (the United States and Canada) holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

