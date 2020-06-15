Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Share and Growth by 2026

In a recent study published by QY Research, titled “Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Research Report”, analysts offer an in-depth analysis of the global Handheld Thermal Scanners market. The study analyzes the various aspects of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides a Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Handheld Thermal Scanners market. The different areas covered in the report are Handheld Thermal Scanners market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, competitive landscape, value/volume data, marketing strategies, and expert views

Major Key Player operating in this report are: , FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd., 3M (3M Scott), …

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Handheld Thermal Scanners industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Handheld Thermal Scanners manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Handheld Thermal Scanners industry.

Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Segment By Type:

, Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR), Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Segment By Application:

Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Commercial, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Handheld Thermal Scanners market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. The keyword market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Handheld Thermal Scanners industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Table of Contents:

1 Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Overview

1.1 Handheld Thermal Scanners Product Overview

1.2 Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)

1.2.2 Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

1.2.3 Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

1.3 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Handheld Thermal Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Handheld Thermal Scanners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Handheld Thermal Scanners as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Handheld Thermal Scanners Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Handheld Thermal Scanners Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners by Application

4.1 Handheld Thermal Scanners Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Healthcare

4.1.3 Aerospace & Defense

4.1.4 Automotive

4.1.5 Oil & Gas

4.1.6 Commercial

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Handheld Thermal Scanners by Application

4.5.2 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Thermal Scanners by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Handheld Thermal Scanners by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld Thermal Scanners by Application 5 North America Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Handheld Thermal Scanners Business

10.1 FLIR Systems, Inc.

10.1.1 FLIR Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 FLIR Systems, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 FLIR Systems, Inc. Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 FLIR Systems, Inc. Handheld Thermal Scanners Products Offered

10.1.5 FLIR Systems, Inc. Recent Development

10.2 Fluke Corporation

10.2.1 Fluke Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Fluke Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Fluke Corporation Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 FLIR Systems, Inc. Handheld Thermal Scanners Products Offered

10.2.5 Fluke Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Leonardo S.p.A.

10.3.1 Leonardo S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Leonardo S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Leonardo S.p.A. Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Leonardo S.p.A. Handheld Thermal Scanners Products Offered

10.3.5 Leonardo S.p.A. Recent Development

10.4 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

10.4.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Handheld Thermal Scanners Products Offered

10.4.5 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

10.5 Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

10.5.1 Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd. Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd. Handheld Thermal Scanners Products Offered

10.5.5 Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd. Recent Development

10.6 3M (3M Scott)

10.6.1 3M (3M Scott) Corporation Information

10.6.2 3M (3M Scott) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 3M (3M Scott) Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 3M (3M Scott) Handheld Thermal Scanners Products Offered

10.6.5 3M (3M Scott) Recent Development

… 11 Handheld Thermal Scanners Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Handheld Thermal Scanners Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Handheld Thermal Scanners Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

