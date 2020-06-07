Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share, Manufacturers Analysis 2020-2026 | Sonoscanner, Philips Healthcare, GE

“

Quality Market Research on Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Handheld Ultrasound Device System market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Handheld Ultrasound Device System market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Handheld Ultrasound Device System market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Handheld Ultrasound Device System market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Sonoscanner, Philips Healthcare, GE, Hitachi, Fukuda, Mindray, Toshiba, Samsung, Sonosite, Vinno, Konica Minolta

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Handheld Ultrasound Device System Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Handheld Ultrasound Device System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Handheld Ultrasound Device System market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Segmentation by Product:

Laptop Type

Hand-carried Systems

Handheld

Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Segmentation by Application:

Musculoskeletal

Emergency medicine

OB/GYN

Cardiology

Anesthesiology

Critical care medicine

Regions Covered in the Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Handheld Ultrasound Device System market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Handheld Ultrasound Device System market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Handheld Ultrasound Device System market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Handheld Ultrasound Device System market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Handheld Ultrasound Device System market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Handheld Ultrasound Device System market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Handheld Ultrasound Device System market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Handheld Ultrasound Device System market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Handheld Ultrasound Device System market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Overview

1.1 Handheld Ultrasound Device System Product Overview

1.2 Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Laptop Type

1.2.2 Hand-carried Systems

1.2.3 Handheld

1.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Handheld Ultrasound Device System Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Handheld Ultrasound Device System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Handheld Ultrasound Device System as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Handheld Ultrasound Device System Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System by Application

4.1 Handheld Ultrasound Device System Segment by Application

4.1.1 Musculoskeletal

4.1.2 Emergency medicine

4.1.3 OB/GYN

4.1.4 Cardiology

4.1.5 Anesthesiology

4.1.6 Critical care medicine

4.2 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Handheld Ultrasound Device System Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Handheld Ultrasound Device System by Application

4.5.2 Europe Handheld Ultrasound Device System by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound Device System by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound Device System by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound Device System by Application

5 North America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Ultrasound Device System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Handheld Ultrasound Device System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Handheld Ultrasound Device System Business

10.1 Sonoscanner

10.1.1 Sonoscanner Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sonoscanner Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Sonoscanner Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sonoscanner Handheld Ultrasound Device System Products Offered

10.1.5 Sonoscanner Recent Development

10.2 Philips Healthcare

10.2.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

10.2.2 Philips Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Philips Healthcare Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Sonoscanner Handheld Ultrasound Device System Products Offered

10.2.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

10.3 GE

10.3.1 GE Corporation Information

10.3.2 GE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 GE Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GE Handheld Ultrasound Device System Products Offered

10.3.5 GE Recent Development

10.4 Hitachi

10.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Hitachi Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Hitachi Handheld Ultrasound Device System Products Offered

10.4.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.5 Fukuda

10.5.1 Fukuda Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fukuda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Fukuda Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Fukuda Handheld Ultrasound Device System Products Offered

10.5.5 Fukuda Recent Development

10.6 Mindray

10.6.1 Mindray Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mindray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Mindray Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Mindray Handheld Ultrasound Device System Products Offered

10.6.5 Mindray Recent Development

10.7 Toshiba

10.7.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.7.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Toshiba Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Toshiba Handheld Ultrasound Device System Products Offered

10.7.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.8 Samsung

10.8.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.8.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Samsung Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Samsung Handheld Ultrasound Device System Products Offered

10.8.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.9 Sonosite

10.9.1 Sonosite Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sonosite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sonosite Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sonosite Handheld Ultrasound Device System Products Offered

10.9.5 Sonosite Recent Development

10.10 Vinno

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Handheld Ultrasound Device System Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Vinno Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Vinno Recent Development

10.11 Konica Minolta

10.11.1 Konica Minolta Corporation Information

10.11.2 Konica Minolta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Konica Minolta Handheld Ultrasound Device System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Konica Minolta Handheld Ultrasound Device System Products Offered

10.11.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development

11 Handheld Ultrasound Device System Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Handheld Ultrasound Device System Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Handheld Ultrasound Device System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

