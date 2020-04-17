Hazelnut Ingredient Market estimated to grow high during forecast by Top Players like Arslanturk S.A., Azerstar LLC, Deve Herbes, Durak Findik, Hazelz New Zealand

Hazelnut is a type of nut that is obtained from the Corylus tree. It is mainly found in Spain, Turkey, Italy, and the United States. These nuts have a sweet flavor and can be eaten raw, roasted, or ground into a paste. Hazelnuts are rich in nutrients and have a high content of vitamins, minerals, protein, and fats. Hazelnuts have a high nutrient profile. Although they are high in calories, hazelnuts are loaded with nutrients and healthy fats. It also contains high amounts of folate, vitamin B6, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc. Moreover, they are a rich source of mono- and polyunsaturated fats and contain a good amount of omega-9 and omega-6 fatty acids, such as oleic acid.

Leading Hazelnut Ingredient Market Players:

American Hazelnut Company

Arslanturk S.A.,

Azerstar LLC

Deve Herbes

Durak Findik

Hazelz New Zealand

Holmquist Hazelnut Orchards, LLC

Karimex Nuts

Olam International

ROYAL NUT COMPANY

The Hazelnut Ingredient Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The hazelnut ingredient market has witnessed significant growth owing to an increase in applications of hazelnuts ingredients in the food & beverage industry. Moreover, the innovation of new uses of hazelnut ingredients for multiple purposes provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the hazelnut ingredient market. However, the availability of substitutes of hazelnuts such as almond and peanuts, is projected to hamper the overall growth of the hazelnut ingredient market.

The global Hazelnut Ingredient Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

