HDPE Pipes in FTTx Market : Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities And Major Driving Factors

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “HDPE Pipes in FTTx Market by Product Type (Standard Ducts, Micro Ducts, Pathways, and Others), Industry Vertical (Telecom, Power, Transport, Building & Infrastructure, and Others), and Application Areas (Backbone, Metropolitan, and Mobile Backhaul): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the report, the global HDPE pipes in FTTx market was pegged at $1.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Driving factors for the market

Growth of the telecommunication sector in developing regions and rise in brownfield and greenfield projects in the developing countries have boosted the growth of the global HDPE pipes in FTTx market. However, volatile oil prices hamper the market. On the contrary, rising power sector in developing regions is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Micro ducts segment to portray the fastest growth

The micro ducts segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, owing to its cost-effectiveness, space-saving features, airtight enclosure for cables that provide flexibility to the cables, and the inner surface is coated with materials that protect the cables from the surrounding environment. However, the pathways segment dominated the global HDPE pipes in FTTx market in 2018, contributing around one-third of the market, owing to the growth of the commercial sector.

Telecom segment dominated the market

The telecom segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the global HDPE pipes in FTTx market, owing to the presence of huge and rising consumer base and intense competition in the telecommunication sector. However, the transport segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, owing to increase in penetration of electric mobility.

Asia-Pacific region to offer lucrative opportunities, followed by North America

The global HDPE pipes in the FTTx market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market. The region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, owing to growth of the power and telecommunication industry, especially in countries such as India and China. On the other hand, the market across North America is projected to register a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Major market players:

o Gamson India Private Limited

o Nagarjuna Polymers

o Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd

o Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

o Berila Electricals Pvt Ltd.

o Eonn Plast India

o Alex Pipe India Pvt Ltd.

