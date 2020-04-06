Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2026

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Revenue, Risk and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Technology (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing and Context Aware Processing) By Application (Drug Discovery, Medical Imaging and Diagnosis, Virtual Assistant, In-Patient Care and Hospital Management and others) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

The major players in healthcare AI market are IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Microsoft, Intel Corporation, and DeepMind Technologies Limited. Increasing investments in research and development, service differentiation and collaborations with the other major industry participants, are the key strategies adopted by the major players for gaining competitive edge. For instance, in 2019, IBM Corporation, a big technological giant announced 10-year partnerships with the Vanderbilt University Medical Centre and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The partnership includes an investment of over USD 50 million in artificial inteligence research.

Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/sample-request/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-2165

Market Overview

Artificial intelligence (AI) denotes creation of exclusive systems with the help of software and algorithms that can perform definite tasks without human instruction and intervention. AI is used in pharmaceutical and healthcare for the estimation of human cognition and analysis of difficult diagnostic and medical imaging data. The basic purpose for AI in healthcare is to investigate the relationship between patient outcomes and treatment techniques. Moreover, AI is also applicable in drug discovery, medication management, and treatment plans.

Robotic personal assistants and innovation in clinical research should drive healthcare AI market growth. Also, growing application in the field of precision medicine and genomics will increase personalized treatments tailored to an individual patient’s need and requirements. Big data analytics usage in healthcare is growing at a tremendous speed. Growing volume of healthcare data have resulted in increasing need for AI technology to accelerate the speed of service delivery in healthcare and to perform data mining. Rise of promising and novel application for disease monitoring and diagnosis is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other reasons for the growth of the global AI in healthcare market include increasing need for coordination between patients and healthcare workforce; improve patient outcomes, increasing adoption of precision medicine, substantial use of big data in the healthcare, and significant rise in investments in venture capital. For instance, in 2018, GV and Kleiner Perkins invested around USD 21 million in the Viz.ai-an AI start-up.

High capital requirement due to complicated nature of machines, huge repair and maintenance charges will discourage corporations to venture into the market. Besides, fears regarding adoption of AI technology would lead to large scale unemployment and redundancy should act restrictive for industry expansion. Moreover, AI and robots can analyse and record patient data, improve diagnostics services and support surgeons and doctors in critical interventions leading to the new market opportunities and chances in the future.

Key Players

IBM Corporation Microsoft Corporation Google Inc., Intel Corporation GE Healthcare CloudMedX, Inc., Nvidia Corporation iCarbonX Welltok Inc., Next IT Corp

Market Segmentation



By Technology

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Context Aware Processing

By Application

Drug Discovery

Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

Virtual Assistant

In Patient Care and Hospital Management

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Global AI in healthcare market has been segmented majorly on the basis of technology and application in healthcare. On the basis of technology the market has been segmented as deep learning, querying methods, natural language processing, and context aware processing.

Similarly on the basis on application the market has been segmented as drug discovery, medical imaging and diagnosis, virtual assistant, inpatient care and hospital management, and others. Drug discovery segment has emerged as the largest segment as the companies are focusing on integrating the clinical trials in drug development with AI so as to reduce market time and failure.

Know More About COVID-19 Outbreak Impact on “Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market”

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/enquiry/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-2165

Regional Overview

Geographically, the market has been segmented into four major economies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America consists of US, Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe comprises of the major countries including UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific consists of the major countries such as, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and, Rest of Asia Pacific. LAMEA consists of Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of LAMEA.

North America dominated the global healthcare AI market. The Rising adoption of healthcare IT, and availability of funding for AI are some of the major factors contributing to market growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as fastest growing region. Improving infrastructure, growing number of AI start-ups, and progressively increasing adoption of the advanced technologies are some of the major factors contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, rise in the number of government initiatives for the AI technology is also expected to support the growth. For instance, in 2019, South Korea, the Ministry of Science and ICT declared that it would initiate trial service of AI-based precision medicine named Dr. Answer, by the end of the year.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in research areas

4.1.2 Shortage of health workforce

4.1.3 Increase in AI investments

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High cost

4.2.2 Stringent regulatory guidelines

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The rapid expansion of technology and digital applications in healthcare

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Inputs

5.2.2 Software Development Processes

5.2.3 Output

5.2.4 Marketing and Distribution

5.2.5 Post-Selling Services

Continued……….

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

Access Complete Report Details of “Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market, By Technology (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing and Context Aware Processing) By Application (Drug Discovery, Medical Imaging and Diagnosis, Virtual Assistant, In-Patient Care and Hospital Management and others) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026”@ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/reports/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-2165

About Data Library Research:

Data Library Research is an market research company that helps to find its passion for helping brands grow, discover, and transform. As a market research company, we take gratification by providing our clients with a detail insights report and data that will genuinely make a difference to the client business. Our mission is just one and very well defined that we want to help our clients to predict their business environment in the market so that they will able to make strategies and make their decision successful.

Our market analyst teams are esoteric with various types of reports in their respective industries. Data Library Research will help you to refine and research on all parameters, and also help to locate the full range of reports. We review the scope and methodology of the reports you choose and give you the in-depth information and advice to ensure the client to make the right purchase decision.

We want our client to make wholehearted and long term business decisions. Data Library Research are committed to deliver their output from market research studies which are based on fact-based and relevant research across the globe. We offer premier market research services that cover all industries verticals, including agro-space defense, agriculture, and food, automotive, basic material, consumer, energy, life science, manufacturing, service, telecom, education, security, technology. We make sure that we make an honest attempt to provide clients an objective strategic insight, which will ultimately result in excellent outcomes.

Contact US:

Alex Pandit,

Senior Manager International Sales and Marketing

Data Library Research

[email protected]

Ph: +13523530818 (US)

www.datalibraryresearch.com