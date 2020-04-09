Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report By IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, iCarbonX, Next IT Corp., CloudMedx Inc., Atomwise Inc., Zephyr Health Inc And Others

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market report explains the competitive analysis of the top leading key players with the with key success factors for newcomers in the global market. The Healthcare Artificial Intelligence report provides the historical growth of the largest countries in every region, which allows the reader to make effective long-term investment decisions. The in-depth approach towards market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the market helps to expand effective business strategies. Besides this report adds industry news and policies according to regions.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Artificial intelligence (AI) is creation of unique systems using algorithms and software that can perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. Artificial intelligence comprises integration of several technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. Artificial intelligence is used in healthcare for approximation of human cognition and analysis of complex medical and diagnostic imaging data.

Key Competitors In Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market are IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, iCarbonX, Next IT Corp., CloudMedx Inc., Atomwise Inc., Zephyr Health Inc., Deep Genomics Inc., and Medtronic.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare artificial intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technology, application and end user. The global healthcare artificial intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services),

By Technology (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, and Context Aware Processing),

By Application (Robot-assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis, and Others),

By End User (Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, Patient, and Payer) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

