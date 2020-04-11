Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size, Growth, Demand and Leading Key Players Analysis By 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global healthcare big data analytics market size is projected to reach a value of US$ 47.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 16% during 2019-2024. The healthcare industry generates a large volume of data, driven by patient care, record keeping, and compliance and regulatory requirements. While the majority of this data is stored in the form of hard copies, the rise of value-based care and rapid digitization of healthcare information has prompted the industry to switch to big data analytics for making strategic decisions. Big data is generally processed by data scientists and machine learning algorithms. It helps in identifying geographic markets with high growth potential and boosting healthcare marketing efforts by providing information about the needs and preference of physicians and patients. Big data is expected to grow faster in healthcare as compared to the other sectors, including media, manufacturing and financial services.

Some of the top key players being: Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), COTIVITI, INC., Oracle Corporation, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, Optum, Inc., CitiusTech Inc., McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, INC., SAS Institute Inc., SCIO Health Analytics, Vitreoshealth, Wipro Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Hewlett-Packard Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and GE Healthcare.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-big-data-analytics-market/requestsample

Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Trends:

Over the past few years, healthcare organizations have invested heavily in the market on account of the various benefits offered by big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). This increase is driven by the rising number of industry competitors and a massive influx of information. Besides this, with changing legislative regulations, healthcare management software solutions are rapidly being utilized for increasing profits, improving quality of life and personalizing patient care. These solutions also use predictive analysis to foresee the admission rate, which helps hospitals to allocate resources and manage operational costs accordingly while adequately utilizing the existing staff. Moreover, the need for eliminating incidences related to adverse drug events (ADEs) is another factor escalating the demand for big data analytics in the healthcare sector as these systems help in identifying fatal prescription errors before they occur.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-big-data-analytics-market

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Component:

1. Service

2. Software

3. Hardware

Market Breakup by Analytics Type :

1. Descriptive Analytics

2. Predictive Analytics

3. Prescriptive Analytics

4. Cognitive Analytics

Market Breakup by Delivery Model:

1. On-Premise Delivery Model

2. On-Demand Delivery Model

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Financial Analytics

2. Clinical Analytics

3. Operational Analytics

4. Others

Market Breakup by End-User :

1. Hospitals and Clinics

2. Finance and Insurance Agencies

3. Research Organizations

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Note 2 :- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-25) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: www.imarcgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group