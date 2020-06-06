Healthcare BPO Market to Grow at Robust 9.50% CAGR to 2025 – Omega Healthcare, Invensis Technologies, Infosys, IBM, Cognizant Technology

Global Healthcare BPO Market valued approximately USD 191.70 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Tata Consultancy Services, WNS (Holdings), Xerox, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Omega Healthcare, Invensis Technologies, Infosys, IBM, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Accenture

The Healthcare BPO Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Healthcare BPO is a process which includes the business process outsourcing of particular operational requirements to most suited third party vendors. Healthcare BPO is a solution for clients to adopt intelligent approaches that will support the organization by reducing the cost pressures and increasing the overall productivity.

Healthcare BPO market provides various solutions, such as customer account setup, front end services, billing and account receivables, enrollment services, provider network services, claims services, membership services, Medicare services and pharmacy benefits management. escalating pressure on healthcare providers to lower the cost of healthcare and regulatory changes and rapid increase in clinical process outsourcing are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Additionally, increase in merging in healthcare BPO sector is another major factor which is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing consolidation in healthcare industry is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, shortages of trained expertise, complex regulation and concerns associated with data privacy & security are the factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.

What is the Regional Framework of Healthcare BPO Market?

The regional analysis of Global Healthcare BPO Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing prevalence of regulatory scenario and pressure on healthcare institutions to reduce costs in the region. North America is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Healthcare BPO market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing awareness regarding various healthcare infrastructure across the region.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Healthcare BPO Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Healthcare BPO Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Healthcare BPO Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Healthcare BPO Market, by Payer Services

Chapter 6. Healthcare BPO Market, by Provider Services

Chapter 7. Healthcare BPO Market, by Pharmaceutical Service

Chapter 8. Healthcare BPO Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

