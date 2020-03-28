Healthcare Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Study Report Analysis 2019-2047

Global Healthcare Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Viewpoint

In this Healthcare Clinical Trial Management Systems market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Oracle Corporation

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Medidata Solutions

PAREXEL International Corporation

BioClinica

MedNet Solutions

Bio-Optronics

DSG

eClinForce

Forte Research Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Medical Device Companies

Others

