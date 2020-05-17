Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth Analysis, Post COVID-19 Impact | Potential Business Impacts for Key Players

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, healthcare cloud computing market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), mainly attributable to the increasing investments in the healthcare infrastructure to support data-driven decision making, growing shift toward digitization in patient data recording, surging adoption of big data analytics for real-time information management, and growing integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), in healthcare solutions for better disease diagnosis and improved patient outcomes.

Benefits associated with cloud computing solutions in the healthcare sector can be viewed a major factor driving the market, globally. The technology offers a range of benefits, including disaster recovery capabilities, high data storage availability, protection against unauthorized access, easy sharing of medical records, low cost and increased efficiency, and easy maintenance of telehealth applications. As a result, healthcare providers are focusing on shifting toward cloud networks to support data-driven decisions and accelerate innovation in the industry.

The global healthcare cloud computing market is fragmented in nature, and the players are adopting growth strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and geographic expansions to strengthen their foothold and capture a larger customer base. For instance, in July 2019, U.S.-based, healthcare IT company Cerner Corporation announced collaboration with Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) to accelerate innovation in healthcare, globally. Under this collaboration, Cerner Corporation aimed at leveraging advanced technologies, such as AI and ML, in healthcare services to enhance patient experience and improve efficiency by reducing operational expenditure.

