Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market: Estimated Covid-19 Outbreak Impact On Global Growth In 2020-2027

The “Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of healthcare equipment leasing market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user, and geography. The global healthcare equipment leasing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare equipment leasing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players Included in this report are as follows:

DLL

General Electric

National Technology Leasing Corp

Oak Leasing

Rotech Healthcare Inc.

Siemens AG

IBJ Leasing Company, Limited.

Prudential Leasing Inc.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Agiliti Health, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare equipment leasing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare equipment leasing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare equipment leasing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the healthcare equipment leasing market in these regions.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global healthcare equipment leasing market is segmented on the basis of product, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as durable medical equipment (DME) Leasing, surgery & therapy equipment leasing, personal & home care equipment leasing, and others. On the basis of end user, the global healthcare equipment leasing market is segmented in to hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and others.

Various healthcare organizations put down the purchase of medical devices and equipment during economic turndown and budget constraints. In these cases, healthcare institutes lease healthcare equipment from several established companies and financial supporters in the market to suffice the need of patients and keep the workflow running.

The healthcare equipment leasing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as advantages of leasing medical equipment such as tax treatment, total financing and others. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets with the increasing number of mid-sized hospitals and clinics offering advanced medical care.

