Healthcare Robotics Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2029

The global healthcare market size was estimated USD 3.76 Billion in 2014 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Healthcare robots are used in various applications which include drug manufacturing, dispensing drugs to patients and moving inventory in medical supply facilities.Growing demand for the surgical robots such as da Vinci surgical systems is projected to enhance the market growth over the forecast period. These robots offers 3D HD vision systems for a clear ad magnified view of patients body and also assist surgeons in various complex procedures with high precision and flexibility.The healthcare centers are investing enormously in the robotics industry for minimizing the high cost manual label of surgery and for greater flexibility functioning of the healthcare. The centers are investing in automatic guided vehicles (AGV) for transporting the patient needs which include linens, delivering meals, packages, nursing supplies, sterile items, oxygen and gases and pick-up trash.

Rising government subsidiaries for installing and implementing the healthcare robots in the countries such as India and China is further projected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, shortage in workforce in the sector is also driving the industry growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO) report, 83 countries fall below the threshold of 22.8 skilled healthcare professionals per 10,000 population and 100 countries fall below the threshold of 34.5 skilled healthcare professionals per 10,000 population.The market is segregated into two major segments which include rehabilitation robots and robotics surgery market. Further, the rehabilitation robotics consists of prosthetic robotics, exoskeleton robotic system, orthotic robotics, and therapeutic robotics.



The robotics surgery market is segregated based on the components and services which include robotic surgical systems, instruments and accessories, and services.The robotic surgery segment holds the significant share in the market owing to the comprehensive scale improvements in patient monitoring, and the ability to deliver better medical results with high accuracy and precision while replacement and component implantation in orthopedics is projected to enhance the market growth over the forecast period. Gynecology, Urology and general surgery are few applications of the robotic surgery.

Moreover, the high cost associated with healthcare robotics encourages the patients to go for normal treatment. However, emerging trends which include implementation of robotic in-patient rehabilitation programs and replacement of manual surgical assistance indicate the immense growth over the forecast period.

North America region is estimated to dominate the industry owing to the increasing government spending in the healthcare infrastructure sector. Densely increasing aging population in metropolitan cities of U.S. has led to the huge investments in healthcare sector. According to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery report in 2014, a total of 1,764,956 procedures have been carried out in cosmetic procedures.Asia Pacific region is expected to grow enormously as the industries in China, South Korea and India has been adopting healthcare robots in hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Furthermore, Japan is expected to lead the healthcare robotics industry owing to increase need for reduced lead time for addressing the patients and for aging population.

The key vendors dominating the market include Elekta, Mazor Robotics, Intuitive Surgical, Tecan Group, Qiagen, and Varian Medical System. Other companies include Titan Medicals, Curexo Technology, THINK Surgical, Hansen Medical, and Health Robotics.

